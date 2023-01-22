Obituaries » Edward A. Edwards, Jr.

Edward Arthur Edwards Jr. passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his home in Independence, KY at the age of 54.

Ed was born on August 6, 1968, in Binghamton, New York. He enjoyed playing guitar while growing up, which led to a lifelong passion of rock music. Ed was a proud Florida Gators fan, graduating from the University of Florida in 1992. Ed was very dedicated to his career at Fidelity Investments over the past several decades, alongside a tight-knit work family.

Ed is survived by a loving wife, Tina Edwards; mother Mary Edwards; brother Chris Edwards; aunt Patricia Fitzgerald; children Thomas (Megan) Wallace and Miranda (Billy Jack) Bruner; and his grandchildren Austin Wallace, Kaylynn Bruner, Alyssa Wallace, Mahaila Spicer, Alex Wallace and Bentley Gemmer.

Ed was preceded in death by his father Edward Edwards Sr., as well as his lifelong friend Scott Diamond.

No services will be held at this time.