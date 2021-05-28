Obituaries » Edna R. Cain

Burial Date: June 3, 2021 Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center 7816 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042 June 3, 12 p.m.

Edna Ruth (Kirk) Cain, 89, passed away on Friday May 28, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama to Clarence and Virginia Kirk in 1932 and eventually called Florence home.

Edna and her husband Paul Donald Cain were married for 54 years. He preceded her in death in 2004. Edna’s sister Barbara Rogers also predeceased her.

Survivors include daughter Terry (Ron) Haggard of Florence, son Rick (Mary) Cain of Florence, five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Edna enjoyed crocheting, spending time at the Florence Senior Center YMCA and listening to her “Old Country” favorites George Jones and Merle Haggard.

Edna’s family invite you to join them on Thursday, June 3, 2021 for a visitation in her honor from 11:00 AM-12:00 Noon at Alliance Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Florence. Funeral ceremony will follow immediately after the visitation. She will be interred at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell.