Obituaries » Edna M. Reis

Burial Date: November 13, 2021 St. Mary of the Assumption Church 8246 E. Main St. Alexandria, KY 41001 Nov. 13, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 66 times















Edna Mae Reis, (nee Tarvin), 93, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at River Valley Nursing Home, Butler, KY. Edna was born on August 15, 1928, in Persimmon Grove, KY. She retired after serving as the cafeteria manager for Campbell County Schools. Edna was a member of Saint Mary of the Assumption Church, Saint Mary Seniors, Sts. Peter & Paul Seniors, and past president of Sun Valley Senior Citizens Club. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Anthony Reis, parents, Harry Earl and Helen Marie Reis (nee Fangman), two brothers, Marty Tarvin and Ronald Tarvin. Edna is survived by two sons, David (Karen) Reis and Larry (Phyllis) Reis; granddaughter, Lacey (Nick Pickett) Horn and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Saint Mary of the Assumption Church, from 10:00 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow in Saint Mary Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Memorials are suggested to Saint Mary Cemetery, 8246 East Main Street, Alexandria, KY 41001 or Persimmon Grove Cemetery, C|O Denise Roseberry, 1718 Race Track Road, Alexandria, KY 41001.