Edna M. Frost

Burial Date: December 27, 2019 Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001

Edna Mae Frost (nee Smith), 94, of Highland Heights, KY, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Coldspring Transitional Care, Cold Spring, KY. She was born August 8, 1925 in Booneville, KY to her parents Sam and Charity (McIntosh) Smith. Edna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Frost; 3 children, Howard Frost, Ola Peden and Barbara Kopowski; 2 grandchildren, Missy Peden and Brian Chandler. She is survived by 5 children, Beulah (Jon David) Reinhardt, Bill (Pat) Frost, Brenda Singleton, Beverly (Robert) Smith and Darlene (Dennis) Kramer; sister, Dovie Roberts; also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow at Saint Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to Will’s Journey to Beat Cancer, C\O St. Philip School, 1404 Mary Ingles Highway, Melbourne, KY 41059