Edna M. Bertram

Edna “Marge” Margaret Bertram, age 81, of Covington, KY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at St Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood.

She was born the daughter of the late Broudus and Sue Hiles on September 1, 1939 in Covington, KY.

She loved to go to yard sales and have booths at the antique mall. Her greatest joy was making and collecting ceramics.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Harmon Bertram; son, Robert Carl “Tinker” Bertram; grandson, Christopher Johnson; and several siblings.

Marge is survived by her loving daughter Edna “Sissy” (Tom) Kordenbrock; 7 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and siblings, Katie (Jerry) Huffman and Janet Horn.