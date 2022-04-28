Obituaries » Edna L. Lawson

Burial Date: May 5, 2022 Community Family Church 11875 Taylor Mill Road Independence, KY May 5, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 162 times















Edna Lynn Lawson, age 65, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away April 28, 2022 at Dayton Hospice House in Dayton, OH. She was a former caretaker and a member of Community Family Church. Lynn enjoyed traveling, taking motorcycle rides, and listening to Elvis. Her parents, Junior and Helen Lawson, preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Barbara McIntosh (Jim); nephews, Jimmy Scott McIntosh (April) and Jason S. McIntosh (Araceli); three great nephews and one great niece. Visitation will be Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral service to immediately follow at 1 p.m. at Community Family Church, 11875 Taylor Mill Rd., Independence, KY 41051. Interment will be at Independence Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420