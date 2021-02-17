Obituaries » Edith M. Webb

Burial Date: February 24, 2021 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 Feb. 24, 7 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 20 times















Edith Mae Webb, 87, of Burlington, KY passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Facility in Edgewood, KY. She was born June 9, 1933 in Bullittsville, KY to the late Herbert Lee and Mary Elizabeth Webb. Edith was a member of First Baptist Church in Burlington, and she worked many years in the maintenance department for Burlington Elementary, and Ryle High Schools. Edith never married, or had any children of her own, but her nieces, nephews, and so many other kids in her community looked up to her as a mother figure because she helped raise them. She had a kind heart, and a loving spirit and her family was always her number one priority. Her family recalls her making them clothes and Halloween costumes when they were young. Not only was Edith a great aunt, she was a great friend. Her siblings: Eugene Webb, Rev. Kenneth Webb Sr., John Webb, and Laura “Frankie” Beasley preceded her in death. Edith is survived by her loving brother: Donnie (Kathy) Webb, a host of loving nieces and nephews, including: John (Kellye) Beasley, Rev. Kenneth (Shelley) Webb Jr., Elizabeth Webb, and Laura Webb Thompson, her beloved great-nieces and nephews: Chelan Beasley, Aiden and Jada Thompson, and Nathan and Noah Webb, as well as several other loving family members and friends. A visitation will be held for Edith on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 5pm until 7pm at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A service will be held following the visitation at 7pm at the Funeral Home. Edith will be laid to rest on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:00am at Burlington Cemetery in Burlington, KY.