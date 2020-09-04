Obituaries » Edith L. Hoepker

Edith L. Hoepker, 89, of Florence, KY passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 in the comfort of her home, with her loved one’s by her side. Edith was born September 10, 1930 in Rhodell, WV to the late Jacob and Ocie Mae Crawford. She was a former member of the Moose Lodge in Taylor Mill, the Women’s Alter Society at All Saints Church in Walton, KY, Eggleston United Methodist Church, and enjoyed making quilts for the Methodist Children’s Home in Versailles, KY. Edith was a loving mother, granny, and Nana, and her family brought her true joy. She was preceded in death by her brother: Aotis T. Crawford, and her former husband: Robert Hoepker. Edith is survived by her loving children: Bonnie Hoepker, Patricia Hoepker, and Robert Michael Hoepker, her beloved grandchildren: Gerald Smith Jr. (Jennifer), Deborah Renee Smith, Jacob Hoepker, Gage Hoepker, and Dillon Hoepker, her 10 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A visitation will be held for Edith on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 12pm until 2pm at Linnemann Funeral Home, 30 Commonwealth Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018. A service will be held following the visitation at 2pm at the Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, KY following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in honor of Edith to the American Lung Association at 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.