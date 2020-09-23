Obituaries » Edgar L. Williams

Burial Date: September 25, 2020 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home 45 North Main Street Walton, KY 41094 Sept. 25, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 28 times















Edgar Louis Williams, of Burlington, KY passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center in Edgewood, KY at the age of 80.

He was born in North Providence, RI on October 11, 1939; the son of the late Edgar and Irene Williams. Edgar was a proud United States Army Veteran and worked in law enforcement having retired from the Smithfield, RI police department. He had been attending Beaver Lick Baptist Church and enjoyed traveling and cooking.

Edgar was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Rotando and his sister, Irene Patterson.

Those surviving to carry on Edgar’s legacy include his loving wife of 10 years, Brenda Williams; sister, Joyce St. Jean; 3 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; as well as many other close relatives and friends who are now emptier upon his passing.

A visitation celebrating Edgar’s life will take place from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 45 North Main Street, Walton, KY 41094. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions, the mandatory wearing of face masks is required, temperatures will be taken upon entering the facility and attendance will be limited to 50% of our funeral home’s capacity, while still maintaining 6 feet of social distancing. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. In keeping with Edgar’s wishes, he will then be cremated and laid to rest in his home state of Rhode Island.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Edgar’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.