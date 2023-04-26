Obituaries » Earl W. Farris, Sr.

Burial Date: May 1, 2023 Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger 30 Commonwealth Avenue Erlanger, KY 41018 May 1, 6 p.m.

Earl Wayne Farris Sr., 97, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Earl was born in Maysville, KY on December 22, 1925 to the late Ransom and Irene (Hurst) Farris. He was a graduate of Maysville High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. During his life, Earl was a self-employed barber and mechanic and operated Earl’s Garage in Independence, KY. He had a passion for cars, motorcycles, and fishing. In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his wife Zora Ruth Crawford Farris, daughter Rosemary Farris Brockman, son Earl Wayne Jr., 3 brothers, and 1 sister. He is survived by his children Larry Wayne Farris (Diane), Debbie Farris Reed (Mark), Patti Farris Shultz (Tom), Susan Farris (Ralph), Andrew Farris (Michelle), Danny Schlachter (Christopher), and Deborah Ruthie Myers (Phil), 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023 from 4pm to 6pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation. Interment will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North at a later date.