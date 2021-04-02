Obituaries » Earl J. Hansen

Burial Date: April 6, 2021

Earl J Hansen, age 83 of Florence, Kentucky passed away peacefully April 2, 2021. Earl was born on April 9, 1937 in Versailles, Indiana to John Hansen and Millie Laswell Hansen. Earl worked as a supervisor with A T & T and after retiring from there he worked in Maintenance at Highland Crossing Care Center in Ft. Wright, KY. He was a member of Florence United Methodist Church and the Florence Masonic Lodge. He loved playing cards and playing golf. Earl is preceded in death by his parents John and Millie Hansen, a son Gary Edward Hansen who passed away in 1986, two sisters Vona Moody & Edna Furnish and a brother Lester Hansen. Earl is survived by his loving Wife of 62 Years Betty Hansen, a son Greg Hansen (Colleen), a daughter Julie Blackburn (Todd), four grandchildren Lauren & Gary Hansen and Emily & Evan Blackburn, a brother Richard Hansen, and several nieces & nephews. Visitation will be from 1 – 3 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 3 PM on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Florence United Methodist Church, 8585 Old Toll Road, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to Florence United Methodist.