Earl H. Wills

Burial Date: April 7, 2023

Obituary















Earl Hanson Wills, 103, of Independence, KY, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, KY, surrounded by his loving family. Earl was born July 15, 1919, in Pendleton Co., KY to the late Elmer and Grace (nee: Hardin) Wills. He later retired from Queen City Chevrolet as an auto body technician. He was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church, a lifelong member of the Woodmen of the World and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. During his spare time, Earl enjoyed fishing, traveling, gardening, and woodworking. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 yrs, Virginia Smith Wills along with his sister, Christine Mitts and brother, Floyd Wills. Earl is survived by his loving children, Barbara (James) Grever, Pamela Jean (Danny-deceased) Teegarden, Deborah (Garry-deceased) Mullins and Bud (Debbie) Wills. He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023, from 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, Independence, KY with funeral services to follow at 11:30 AM. Burial will be at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hickory Grove Baptist Church missions fund.