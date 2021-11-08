Obituaries » Earl F. Greis

Burial Date: November 12, 2021

Earl Felix Greis, 79, lifelong resident of Melbourne, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at his home on November 8, 2021. He was born August 13, 1942 to Edward and Hilda (Ritter) Greis. Earl didn’t know a stranger. He was often found wearing his “Hi My Name Is Earl” hat. He would sit down on a bench and instantly begin talking to whoever stopped to take a break. Earl was a retired meat merchandiser for Remke Markets since 2008. He worked for McHale’s Meats prior to the buyout by Remke Markets. Earl was a lifelong member of St. Philip Parish where he served as a hospitality usher for many years. Earl served his community as a member of the Melbourne Fire Department Board for over fifteen years. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds and University of Kentucky basketball fan. In his past time, he loved to farm, boat, and spend time with his family and friends , especially at the family’s river camp. He didn’t miss a beat to cheer on his children and grandchildren at sporting events. Earl was often found wearing his referee shirt in the stands. Most importantly, he wore the titles of Husband, Dad, and Grandpa very proudly. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Margie, three children Christy (Aaron) Tiemeier of Newport, Doug (Alice) Greis of Melbourne, and Julie Kaeff of Melbourne, 3 grandchildren Kayla, Jeffrey, and Alexis, 2 great grandchildren Annalee and Sebastian, and siblings Donald Greis, Ruth Schalk, Jean Johnson, Robert Greis, and Mary Ann Barbian. He was preceded in death by his brothers Ralph, Roy, Eddie, and Rich. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 4-8p.m.at St. Philip Parish Center. Mass of Christian burial will be on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11 A.M. at St. Philip Church, Melbourne, Kentucky. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery will immediately follow. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Bishop Brossart High School Girls Basketball Team, In Memory of Earl Greis, 4 Grove Street, Alexandria, Kentucky 41001 or St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, Kentucky 41017.