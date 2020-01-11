Obituaries » Earl D. Brock

Burial Date: January 17, 2020

Earl D. Brock, 86, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully on the evening of January 11, 2020. He was a Retired Train Master with 42 years of service to the Louisville & Nashville Railroad Co., a long-standing member and Deacon of Hebron Baptist Church and proud Veteran of the U.S.-Korean War. Preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Doris Jean (Sparks). He is survived by his Sons, David (Rea) and Kevin (Dina), Sisters-In-Law, Linda Thorpe, Jenny Abner, Grandchildren, Adam (Amanda), Erin (Eric) Brock-Carlson, Matthew (Lexi), Sarah (Jeremiah) Branson and 6 Great Grandchildren. Visitation at 11:00 a.m. Services at 12:30 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 Hebron Baptist Church, 3435 Limaburg Road, Hebron, KY 41048. Burial to follow at the KY Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, KY. Memorials made to the Hebron Baptist Church sincerely appreciated.