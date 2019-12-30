Obituaries » Earl C. Larison

Burial Date: January 4, 2020 Florence United Methodist Church 8585 Old Toll Rd Florence, KY 41018 Jan. 4, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 34 times















Earl Clinton Larison of Burlington, KY, at the age of 78, passed away surrounded by his loving family on December 30, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas, KY. He was preceded by his parents Elmer and Maggie Larison; his first wife and mother of his children, Karmen Larison; grandson Christopher Larison; siblings Selma Johnson, Kay Waren, Delitha Larison, and Jimmy Larison.

Earl was an avid University of Kentucky Sports Fan. He was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew him, including his beloved wife Evangaline Larison; his son Brian (Sandie) Larison; daughter Jennifer (Daniel) Larison; grandchildren: Jason, Partick, Elizabeth (Rob), Melissa, Zach, Noel; great-grandchildren: Brendan, Aden, Caiden, Callie, Stormie, Trevor, Llogyn, Ace, Zaiddyn, Lidsey, Bentley, Lillian, and Bubbie; his brother Ron (Rube) Larison; his sisters Gene (Clyde) Smith and Caren Rebecca Larison; his favorite four-legged feline family member, Bella; as well as many family members and friends.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Florence United Methodist Church, 8585 Old Toll Rd, Florence, KY 41042. Funeral service to follow visitation at church at 1:00 PM. Final disposition at Linnemann Funeral Home Crematorium.