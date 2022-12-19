Obituaries » Dyan S. Price

Burial Date: December 29, 2022

Dyan S. Price (nee Caballero), 74, passed away Monday December 19, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. She was born on April 30, 1948 to the late Manuel and Maria Caballero, (nee Verdin). She worked as a manager in public relations with the Cincinnati Airport for 25 plus years. Dyan was a member of All Saints Church in Walton. She enjoyed going to casinos, gardening and traveling, especially to Hawaii. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her loving dog Dash Edward. Preceded in death by her husband of 46 years George Price Sr., siblings Carmen Garbiso, Jimmy Caballero, Rudy Caballero and son in-law Jack Sullender. Survivors include her son George (Christina) Price, step-daughters Kim Sullender and Karen (Roy) Parker, brother Manuel Caballero. Also surviving are grandchildren Jillian (Eric) Chalfant, Brad (Stephen Fout) Sullender, Renee (Nicholas) Davis, Brittany (Phillip) Copas, Timothy Sydnor, Lyla Price and Aiden Price, great grandchildren Hailey Chalfant, Sadie Chalfant, Taylor Davis, Zoey Davis, Kendall Davis, Cora Copas, Randilynn Copas, Tyler Fout, Peyton Fout, and Dylan Fout. Visitation will be held Thursday December 29, 2022 from 10am to 12pm with mass of Christian Burial to follow at All Saints Catholic Church in Walton, KY. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, KY.