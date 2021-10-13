Obituaries » Dr. Aureliano Martinez

Services are private.

Dr. Aureliano (“Al” or “Doc”) Martinez, of Cold Spring, (formerly of Ft. Thomas) passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the age of 94. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Margarita (Margie) Martinez and son Isaac Martinez.

He was born in Victoria, Tampaulipas, Mexico, the youngest son of Isaac and Guadalupe Martinez. He graduated from Nuevo Leon Universidad Medical School. Dr. Martinez practiced family medicine in Dayton, KY serving the community for many years.

He was a sports enthusiast. He was an avid golfer playing up until this past Spring. In his younger years he played many sports and was a track and field champion. He enjoyed bowling and golfing as a longtime member of the Highland Country Club. He attended Silver Sneakers fitness classes at the Campbell County YMCA (up until COVID). He was a member of St. Mary’s Parish in Alexandria and a member of The Elks in Cold Springs where he enjoyed camaraderie and fellowship as a frequent visitor.

Survived by daughters, Rebeca “Becki” (David) Walker, age 63, of Union, KY, Lupita (Jim) Laber, age 60, and Maria “Liza” (Tim Rechtin) Martinez, age 56, of Ft. Thomas.

Grandchildren: Elizabeth (John) Velazquez-Noll and Robert (Mollie) Fischer of Latonia, Aaron (Kristin) Fischer of Independence, KY, Rachel (Angel) Muñoz of Fort Thomas, KY, James (Sarah) Laber of Lexington, KY, Madalyn (Denny) Reller of Union, KY, and Michael (Sydney) Laber of Bellevue, KY, Brooke (Max) Rotatori of Tampa, FL and Blake (Stephany) Martinez of Batavia, OH.

Great-grandchildren: Zara, Luka & Leo Velazquez; Caroline, Wyatt and Mary Fischer; Lucia, Ava and Eli Fischer; Mila and Max Muñoz; Jimmy and Samuel Laber; Nikolas and Santiago Martinez.

Also survived by dear friend Monika Smith of Alexandria, KY; Bonus daughter Charlotte (Gregg) Anderson, age 65, of Lawrence, KS; Bryan (Heather) Anderson of Lawrence, KS and Gabe (Katie) of Twain Harte, CA; Edie Anderson of Lawrence, KS and Henry and Norah Anderson of Twain Harte, CA and little furry friend, Chico.

A private family only Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, online via website or 483 S. Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017 or St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, 8246 E. Main Street, Alexandria, KY 41001.