Services are private.

Covington – Passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 69. Dr. Rison served as a family practice physician and pain management specialist in the area for over 30 years. He was a graduate of Holmes High School where he later volunteered much of his time as a team physician. Allan was also a UK graduate and a big fan of their basketball team. He touched many lives during his years as a physician. He is survived by his sons, Ian (Lora) Rison, Hudson (Susan) Rison, Ryan (Allison) Rison; mother, Dorothy Rison; grandchildren, Quinn and Ella. Allan was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Michel Rison (nee Scroggins); father, Marion Rison; and sister, Faye Britsch. A private ceremony will be held for the family. If desired, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.