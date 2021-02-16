Obituaries » Douglas Warner, III

Burial Date: February 27, 2021 Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 5876 Veterans Way Burlington, KY 41005 Feb. 27, 1 p.m.

Douglas Warner III, (68) devoted husband, loving father, former Marine Captain, and retired FBI Agent, passed away peacefully at home in Hebron, KY on February 16, 2021 of brain cancer. Doug was raised in Baltimore where he attended Calvert and Gilman Schools. He enjoyed sports and played baseball and football up into Union College in Schenectady, NY, where he lived in the Psi Upsilon Frat House, and received a Bachelor’s degree in Economics. Friendships with his classmates continued throughout his life. After starting studies towards a Masters in business, and acceptance into law school, Doug felt a pull towards the prestigious USMC, where he served from Jan 1978 to May 1987. He attained the rank of Captain, flying the EA-6B Prowler, which located and jammed radar, with tours in the Mediterranean on aircraft carriers USS Nimitz and USS America, and training at Top Gun, Japan, Korea, and the Philippines, attending Amphibious Warfare School, Aircraft Electronic Warfare, and Weapons Training. He received numerous awards, one being for his participation in a conflict (the “Khadafi kerfuffle” as he termed it.) Although he loved the USMC, in 1987 Doug returned to Quantico, but this time with the FBI. He served 11 years in Newark on the SWAT team, and 9 years in the Covington office, investigating primarily violent crimes and fugitives. He volunteered for duty in Guantanamo Bay (2003) and Baghdad (2007).

It was in the FBI in 1988 that Doug met and married Special Agent Yvonne Schweyen. Two daughters followed; these three “girls” were the love of Doug’s life. Upon retirement, Doug had more time to indulge in other passions: baseball, football, golfing, chess, working out, flying, and fishing at the family cottage in Ontario with his bass boat. Doug rarely missed a year in Florida watching the Orioles at Spring Training, and was an avid Ravens fan. His love for history and the Civil War found him often traveling to Civil War battlefields throughout the USA. His family is blessed beyond measure to have had such a loving, talented, honorable, loyal, patriotic and humorous presence in their lives for so many years. He was loved and respected by his peers both in and outside the law enforcement community.

Doug was predeceased by his parents Douglas Jr. and Nancy Atkinson Warner of Baltimore. He is survived by his wife and their daughters Jennifer of Southgate and Stephanie of Austin, TX; siblings Frances Warner of Baltimore and Kelly Warner Rosen (Howard) of Toronto, and numerous awesome nieces and nephews: Daniel, Nancy, Aaron, Nathan, Rachel, Mary, Daniel, and David.

A visitation will be held for Doug on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 10:30AM until 12:30 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. Mass of Christian Burial will be held following the visitation at 1:00PM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005. Doug will be laid to rest at St. Mary Cemetery in Dunkirk, NY.