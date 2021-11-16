Obituaries » Douglas Spaulding

Burial Date: November 23, 2021 St. Barbara Catholic Church 4042 Turkeyfoot Rd. Erlanger, Ky 41018 Nov. 23, 10 a.m.

Douglas Spaulding, age 68 of Florence, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, November 16th at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, Kentucky.

Douglas is preceded in death by his father, Ralph Spaulding, his brother, David Spaulding, and his grandparents.

Douglas is survived by his loving wife, Coleen Spaulding, his daughters; Caitlin Dennis, Kelsey (Ben) Williamson, and Erin (Joseph) Aylor, his grandchildren; Teagan and Thomas Aylor, and Finnegan Williamson, his mother; Rosella Spaulding (nee. Finnell), his siblings; Debbie Spaulding, Darla (Randy) Hartley, Daryl (Mary) Spaulding, and many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

A visitation for Douglas will be held at St. Barbara Church in Erlanger from 8-10 AM on Tuesday, November 23, immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Douglas will be entombed at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, PO Box 61420 Staten Island, New York 10306.