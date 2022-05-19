Obituaries » Douglas R. Kirby

No services will be held at this time.

Obituary Viewed 40 times















Douglas “Doug” Robert Kirby, 49, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Walton, KY. Doug was born in Covington, KY on July 30, 1972 to John and Martha Boh Kirby.

Doug was a self-employed construction worker in the Walton area. He was a funny and very witty guy. When he wasn’t working and could find the time, he enjoyed camping with his family and spending time with his children, who were his whole entire world. Doug had an outstanding work ethic which he instilled and passed on to his children. He felt strongly about what he taught his children and wanted them to be self- sufficient in life. He knew if he did, they would be able to face and conquer anything life through their way. Doug lived for other people and was a selfless person. He had a heart of gold and would do anything he could for anyone. If there was a way, Doug would find that way.

Doug is preceded in death by his Dad, John Kirby and grandparents.

Those left here to carry on his legacy are his wife of 29 years, Kim Lindon Kirby; children Tressie Kirby, Jacob Kirby, Karrie Kirby, Caleb Kirby; mother Martha Kirby; siblings; Jennifer Knaley, Mike (Missy) Kirby, Matt (Jenn) Kirby; grandmother Jenevieve Kirby; grandchildren Selene Kirby, Parker Kirby, and many other nieces and nephews who will miss him beyond measure.

In keeping with Doug’s wishes, no formal services will be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Doug’s name to the Caleb Kirby trust fund in c/o Chambers and Grubbs.