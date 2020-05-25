Obituaries » Douglas R. Deaton

Obituary Viewed 45 times















Douglas R. “Buddy” Deaton, 83 of Southgate, KY passed away Monday, May 25th at St. Elizabeth Hospice Care, Edgewood, KY. He was a retired customer service supervisor for Duke Energy Co, and retired from the IRS Service Center in Covington, KY. Buddy was an Air Force Veteran, member of Newport, KY Masonic Lodge and Scottish Rite, a Shriner, American Legion member and Charter member of Southgate Fire Department and Life Squad Captain. He was also a supporter of the American Legion NRA and USO. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Audrey Deaton (nee Rummel) of Sharon, PA in 2012 and granddaughter Cheree Deaton. Survivors include three sons, Douglas R. (Brenda) Deaton, Jr of Bellevue, KY, Gregory A. Deaton on Southgate, KY and Eric D. (Suzanne) Deaton of Scottsdale, AZ, grandsons Nikolas Deaton of Southgate, KY, Gregory Deaton of Scottsdale, AZ and granddaughter Faith Deaton of Scottsdale, AZ. He was a good man and will be missed by all. God bless him, his family and friends. Amen. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport has handled cremation services. His ashes are to be buried at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, KY next to his beloved wife, Audrey.