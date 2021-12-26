Obituaries » Douglas P. Leap

Burial Date: January 3, 2022

Douglas Paul Leap, age 50, of Covington, KY passed away at his home on Sunday, December 26, 2021. He was born in Ft. Thomas, KY on April 9, 1971 to parents, Larry and Diana Leap. In addition to his parents he is survived by his fiancé, Diana Johnson; son, Kenzie Leap; step-children, Mary Kate and Jay Downton; granddaughter, Ella; brothers: Dennis Leap (Lisa), Rick Leap and Larry Leap; niece, Hailey Leap; nephew, Dillan Leap; also survived by several aunts and uncles and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Chester and Beula Leap and Carl and Deloris Miller. Douglas worked as a truck driver for over 20 years and was currently employed at Best Way Disposal. Douglas loved his family and spending time outdoors fishing, hunting and camping. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 from 11AM until time of Funeral Service at 1PM at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St, Alexandria, KY 41001. Interment will follow in the Alexandria Cemetery.