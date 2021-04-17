Obituaries » Douglas M. Bickel

Burial Date: April 23, 2021 Evergreen Cemetery 25 Alexandria Pike Southgate, KY 41071 April 23, 11 a.m.

Douglas M. Bickel, 99 of Fort Thomas, Kentucky passed away on April 17, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospice,Edgewood, Kentucky.

Doug was born February 11, 1922 in Dayton, Kentucky.

Doug joined the U.S. Navy in 1942. He proudly served his country during WWII as a Naval Medic First Class. He was stationed aboard an LCT 855, an amphibious warfare boat. Doug participated in Operation Overlord on Utah Beach during the Battle of Normandy on D Day, June 6, 1944. He cared for many Allied and Axis soldiers and civilians who died or had been wounded that day. After the invasion he was reassigned stateside to a Naval Hospital Base in Fayette, Missouri where he completed his Naval service as a staff medic until 1945.

At the age of 92, Doug returned to Normandy Beach, France where he received a heroes welcome and was surrounded by many thankful civilians and military personnel as he was presented the flag at the retreat ceremony at the D Day Memorial Museum. He enjoyed being on two honor flights.

He retired as a pipefitter from General Electric, Evendale, Ohio. Doug was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Newport, Fort Thomas Masonic Lodge #808 where he was a Past Grand Master, and the American Legion Post #4 in Florence.

Doug loved collecting trains, painting ceramics, photography, boating, and traveling to Hawaii.

He was preceded in death by his Wife of 60 years, Beverly (nee Lukens) Bickel.

Doug is survived by his Son, John (Linda) Bickel, Daughter, Bonnie (Danny) Davies, 3 Grandchildren, Laura (Gary) Wright, Jennifer (Shaun) O’Bryan, and Doug (Tiffany) Davies, also 6 Great Grandchildren, Jonathan, Simon, Rachel, Beverly, Nicole, and Drew.

Service will be held 11:00 am Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Evergreen Cemetery Garden Mausoleum, Southgate with Chaplain Diane Vego officiating followed by Military Honors. Masks are required and abide by social distancing standards. The family is very grateful to DaVita South Hills Dialysis, Southgate and to St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, Kentucky.

Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, 223 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37203.