Douglas Lorenger

Burial Date: May 14, 2022

Douglas “Doug” Lorenger, age 69 of Walton, KY passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022. Doug was born in Sioux City, IA on October 13, 1952 to Ralph Lorenger and Janet Hodek Lorenger. He was a retired Sales Manager with Indiana Packers in Delphi, IN and was a big fan of University of Nebraska football and the Cincinnati Bengals. He was very family-oriented and especially loved his grandchildren. Doug is preceded in death by his Mother Janet Lorenger. Doug is survived by his Wife of nearly 40 Years Shanda Lorenger, his Children Angie Keegan (Chris), Jenie Lorenger, Shea Lorenger (Kira), Dana Lorenger, and Jaci Lorenger, his Father Ralph Lorenger, his Brother Brad Lorenger, and Grandchildren Reis Carlson, Avery Keegan, Lauryn Keegan, Dylan Keegan, Jelea Lorenger, Cameron Lorenger, Case Lorenger, Soraya Lorenger, and Tailei Lorenger. The Visitation will be from 10 AM – 12 PM with the Memorial Service to follow at 12 PM on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042.