Obituaries » Douglas E. Yeager

Burial Date: February 5, 2022 St. Therese Church 11 Temple Place Southgate, KY 41071 Feb. 5, 11 a.m.

Douglas Edward Yeager Birth Date October 17, 1962 Date of Death January 20, 2022 at age 59.

Owned I Do Video. Associate Dean, Department Chair and Instructor, at Brown Mackey College Cincinnati, Ohio for many years. Member of Southgate Golden Nights and Pride of Cincinnati Drum and Bugle Corps. Attended St Therese School, Southgate, Newport Catholic High School, Newport and graduated from Northern Kentucky University, Highland Heights. Parents Ronald and Mary Lee (Hergott) Yeager . Brother David ( Mara) Yeager, Sisters Julie (Larry) Baumann , Jeanette (Kirk) Kohlbrand. Nieces Jessica (Amy) Baumann, Alicia Baumann and Katelyn Daunt, Nephew Brian Daunt. Four Great Nieces and one Great Nephew. Godfather / Uncle Richard Yeager, many Aunts, cousins and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St Therese Church, 11 Temple Place Southgate, Ky 41071, February 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 am, prior to mass. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.