Obituaries » Douglas B. Lange

Burial Date: May 12, 2022 St. Xavier Downtown 611 Sycamore St. Cincinnati, Ohio 45202 May 12, 3 p.m.

Douglas “Doug” Blaine Lange, 69, from Ft Mitchell KY, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday May 8th at his home in Williamstown, KY. Doug was born on March 17th “St Patrick’s Day” 1953 to the late Marjorie and John E. Lange Jr. Doug grew up in Lakeside Park, KY and attended St. Xavier High School, Thomas Moore College, and Xavier University where he attained an MBA. Doug became a CPA and briefly worked at Grant Thornton and Von Lehman and Company prior to co-founding the accounting firm, Munninghoff, Lange and Company in 1983. In his professional life Doug provided services to a wide range of industries. He took great pride in his work and considered every client a personal friend. He enjoyed helping his clients become successful business owners. In his professional life he served on numerous boards and organizations including: MSI Global Alliance, AICPA, Kentucky Society of Certified Public Accountants, The Institute of Management Accountants (past president of the Northern Kentucky Chapter), member of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, member of the Covington Business Council, Board Member of the Northern Kentucky Growth Fund, Greater Cincinnati Junior Rowing Association (past president), Thomas Moore College (past instructor), member of the Greater Cincinnati Nutrition Board. Doug was also a lifelong member of St. Xavier Church and member of Fort Mitchell Country Club. Despite his busy professional life Doug always made time for his family. He enjoyed coaching and attending his children’s sporting events from elementary sports all the way through college athletics. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife Sandi, his children, and various friends. Doug was known for his meticulously detailed travel itineraries. He travelled extensively throughout the US, Europe, Asia, Africa and South America. Doug enjoyed all outdoor activities including: fishing, golfing, hunting, boating, sailing and especially tailgating at all events. Doug will always be remembered by those in his life as considerate, loving and generous. Doug is survived by his devoted wife, Sandra Lynch Lange, his loving children, Andrew (Jody) Lange, Jessica (Brian) Alfermann, Monica (Andrew) Storer, Michael Lange, and his favorite people (his grandchildren); Emma and Olivia Lange, Clara, Nora, Hanna, and Hugo Alfermann, Evelyn and William Storer, as well as his siblings; John E (Julie) Lange, Margie (Tony) Izzo, Susan (Dan) Warning. He is preceded in death by his brother Gilbert Lange. A visitation will be held for Doug on Thursday May 12th at 1:30pm at St. Xavier Church, 611 Sycamore Street Cincinnati, OH 45202. Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following at 3pm. After the funeral mass friends and family are encouraged to continue celebrating Doug at Ft Mitchell Country Club, 250 Ft Mitchell Avenue, Ft Mitchell KY 41018. Memorial contribution can be made to the Giving Fund at 414 Highland Avenue, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017 or online at www.giving-fund.com, which will be dispersed to the UC Barrett Cancer Infusion Center and the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network “PANCAN” in memory of Doug.