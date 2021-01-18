Obituaries » Douglas A. Murphey

Services will be announced at a later date.

Obituary Viewed 35 times















Douglas A Murphey, 70 of Newport, Kentucky passed away on January 18, 2021.

He was born September 22, 1950 in Covington, KY to William and Mary Lou (Beiting) Murphey.

Doug was a graduate of St. Xavier High School, Cincinnati and a 1973 graduate of the University of Kentucky with a bachelors degree in Agriculture Horticulture and Landscape Design. During the summers he was a Grounds Maintenance Manager of a complex in Cincinnati and the Florence Nursery in Florence, Kentucky. He owned Murphey’s Landscaping in Melbourne, Kentucky. He enjoyed hiking and fishing on his land in Lenoxburg, Kentucky. After college graduation he worked Four years as Director of Landscape Operation at Frank Sullivan & Associates in Cincinnati. He was the Melbourne Representative for Planning and Zoning for Campbell County. He loved coaching soccer for St. Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his Father, William J. Murphey.

Douglas is survived by his Mother, Mary Lou Murphey of Fort Thomas, KY, Sons, Doug (Brittany) Murphey of Cincinnati, OH, and Shawn Murphey of Springfield, OH, Daughter, Casey Murphey of Newport, KY.

Memorial Celebration visitation will be announced at a later date.