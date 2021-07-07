Obituaries » Doug Godbey

Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Bellevue 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073

Doug Godbey, 37, of Crestview, KY, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Doug was an inventory manager at Northern KY University. He loved music and was a singer/songwriter. Doug also was a member of the band Bows & Arrows.

Doug was born April 2, 1984 in Cincinnati, OH to Ronald and Sandra K. (nee: Johns) Godbey. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Sandra Godbey.

Doug is survived by his Wife, Sarah Feilen, Father, Ronald Godbey, Grandmother, Marjorie Johns, Sister in Law, Deanna (Eric) Landrum, Nephew, Alec Landrum, also survived by numerous aunts, uncles cousins & friends.

Memorial Visitation 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY 41073. Celebration of Life Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 pm at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Esophageal Cancer Action Network (ECAN), P.O. Box 243, Stevenson, MD 21153. You can also donate online at https://ecan.org/give-the-gift-of-hope/.