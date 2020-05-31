Obituaries » Dottie S. Hemphill Pape

Burial Date: June 4, 2020 Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001 June 4, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 85 times















Dottie Sue Hemphill (Nee Pape), 73, of Alexandria, KY, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her residence. She was born April 28, 1947 in Alexandria, KY. Dottie was a homemaker, mother, grandmother, and a foster mother. Dottie worked at various jobs at Meijer, River Valley Nursing Home, and McDonalds. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Hemphill; parents, Edward and Rose (Maddox) Pape; siblings, Paul Pape, Gordon Pape, Rick Pape, Allen Pape, and Nancy Gross; great-grandchild, “Baby Bean”. Dottie is survived by her children, Keith (Angie) Hemphill, Kevin (Amanda) Hemphill, and Kyle (Krysta) Hemphill; granddaughters, Margaret Hemphill and Kayla Hemphill; siblings, Bob Pape, Dennis Pape, James Pape, and Wanda Doll. Visitation 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Wednesday, June, 3, 2020 at the Alexandria Funeral Home. Funeral 11:00 AM Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the funeral home. Attendance will be limited to 33% capacity and social distancing standards will apply. Guests are encouraged to wear a mask. Interment in the Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Campbell County Animal Shelter, 1989 Poplar Ridge Rd, Melbourne, KY 41059.