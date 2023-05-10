Obituaries » Dottie Due

Burial Date: May 16, 2023 St. Pius X Church 348 Dudley Rd Edgewood, KY 41017 May 16, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 20 times















DUE, DOTTIE (nee Hellmann), 4/1/1939-5/10/2023, Died peacefully at home. Cherished wife of Dave Due, treasured mother of Terri (Kurt) Stetter, Christi (John) Doyle and Cyndi (Chuck) Davis. Adored by her 8 grandchildren; Liz Davis (David Samad), Harrison (Chelsie) and Nick (Nana) Davis; Hillary, Jack and Matt Doyle; Ben and Hannah Stetter. Loving sister of Sr Mary Carol Hellmann OSB, Marney Bresser, Fred (Linda) Hellmann, Steve (Jane) Hellmann, Ginny (Jim) Robke. Preceded in death by her brothers Jerry, George, Billy and Dennis Hellmann. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Her death leaves saddened friends, neighbors and co-workers. She loved us all. She met her husband Dave while working for two doctors in Erlanger when Dave was working at the Pharmacy behind their office. Dottie graduated from Villa Madonna High School and attended Villa Madonna college. Dave and Dottie were married in 1961 and were blessed with three daughters in the early years of their marriage. She was a stay at home mom and enjoyed making most of her daughters’ clothes. During these years, Dottie took sewing lessons and became a skilled seamstress. When her daughters were in high school and college, she started working for a group of ENT doctors for 15 years. Dottie was accepted into the Ministry Development Program in the diocese of Covington where she studied for two years and was commissioned a lay pastoral minister upon completion. She went on to study for two more years in clinical pastoral education at Christ Hospital to become a chaplain and then worked for ten years as a chaplain at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She had a passion for her work there and upon retiring from the hospital, Dottie stayed on as a volunteer for 12+ years until the pandemic began. She was an active member at St. Timothy parish in Union, KY for over 25 years where she was on staff for two years and developed the Adult Faith Formation program. She was also on the bereavement committee, ministry to the sick, a lector and extraordinary minister of Communion. Dottie was a Benedictine oblate and loved visiting the sisters in the infirmary at St. Walburg Monastery. She loved gardening and became a Master gardener. Dottie loved cooking and baking and was a Pillsbury Bake Off winner in 1988. She wrote two books through the StoryWorth company and gave copies to her daughters. In her later years reading books, working jigsaw puzzles and taking long walks became a favorite pastime. Dottie’s mornings always began with prayer and meditation. She loved spending time with her daughters and their families. Dottie and Dave enjoyed traveling, going on a number of cruises. Their favorite places to travel were to the Smoky Mountains and to Gulf Shores, Alabama. Her last years were spent enjoying life in the village at St. Charles retirement community. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at St. Pius X Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements.