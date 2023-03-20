Obituaries » Dortha Clark

Burial Date: March 25, 2023 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY March 25, 11 a.m.

















Dortha Clark, 85, was defined by her positivity, strength, kindness, and faith in our Lord and Savior. She was a devoted wife and partner to Ron Clark for 66 years and was a loving mother to Debbie Angel (Paul), Yvonne Ficke (Mike) and Duane Clark (Miriam). She was a grandmother to 8 and great grandmother to 6 children.

She is survived by Ron Clark, her 3 children and spouses, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her sister Ruth Holt. Dortha loved to travel and found a home in the many places her and Ron lived, which were Richmond IN, Camp Lejeune SC, Detroit MI, Indianapolis IN, Independence KY, and St Simmons Island GA.

Dortha was one of the strongest people we knew. She had a superpower of always finding something positive and making people feel better in any circumstance. The past 4 years she battled CLL and Multiple Myeloma with a smile and fierceness. When you asked her how are you? She would say, “I am good.” She always felt fortunate and grateful for her life and people around her. Dortha will be missed, but her spirit, positivity and love will live in us forever. We were blessed with her birth on October 22, 1937, and she passed on March 20, 2023, with her family by her side.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Immediately following the service, Dortha will be laid to rest at Independence Cemetery.