Obituaries » Dorothy Vogelpohl
Dorothy Vogelpohl
January 31, 2022
Dorothy “Estelle” Vogelpohl. Passed away Monday, January 31, 2022 at the age of 77 years. Estelle is survived by her husband, John L. Vogelpohl; her children, Mitchell (Sherrie) Pearson and Robert (Jeri) Pearson; grandchildren, Amanda Pearson, Ryan Pearson, Anthony Pearson, Chelsea Pearson, Stephanie Fontaine and Michael Pearson; Sister, June Pounders. Visitation is Friday, February 4th from 12:00 pm until time of Blessing at 1:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017.