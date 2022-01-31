Obituaries » Dorothy Vogelpohl

Burial Date: February 4, 2022 3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017 Feb. 4, 1 p.m.

Dorothy “Estelle” Vogelpohl. Passed away Monday, January 31, 2022 at the age of 77 years. Estelle is survived by her husband, John L. Vogelpohl; her children, Mitchell (Sherrie) Pearson and Robert (Jeri) Pearson; grandchildren, Amanda Pearson, Ryan Pearson, Anthony Pearson, Chelsea Pearson, Stephanie Fontaine and Michael Pearson; Sister, June Pounders. Visitation is Friday, February 4th from 12:00 pm until time of Blessing at 1:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017.