Obituaries » Dorothy Steenken

Burial Date: October 14, 2020 St. Joseph Church 2470 Lorraine Court Crescent Springs, KY 41017 Oct. 14, 6 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 83 times















Dorothy “Dottie” Steenken (née Hartfiel), 91 years of age, formerly of Villa Hills, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020. Dottie is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth Steenken and her daughters Patricia Steenken and Pamela Steenken McMillin. She is survived by her daughters, Margaret “Peggy” Vollman (George) and Henrietta Mosley (Mike); her son, Kenneth Steenken, Jr.; brothers, Rudolph “Rudy” Hartfiel and Louis “Lou” Hartfiel (Shirley); grandchildren, Jill Miller (D.J.), Jody Wallace (Danny), Julie Hellman, and David Vollman (Katie); and her 5 great grandchildren, Eleanor, Matilda, Rowen, Piper, and Oliver. Dottie worked for many years as a clerk in the Kenton County Probate Court. She also worked for 25 years as a tour guide. She loved her trips and did not retire until she was 87 years old. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at St. Joseph Church, 2470 Lorraine Court, Crescent Springs, Kentucky 41017, beginning at 4:30 p.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00 p.m. Burial will take place on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. John Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dottie’s name are suggested to: Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 6120 South Gilmore Road, Suite 206, Cincinnati, OH 45014.