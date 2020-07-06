Obituaries » Dorothy Smith Racke

U.S. Veteran Services are private.

Dorothy “Dot” (nee Smith) Racke, 97, of Danville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Landmark of Danville Nursing Home Danville, KY. She was a Public Health Nurse with the State of Kentucky for many years before her retirement. Dot served in the United States Army during World War II. Dot’s mantra throughout her life was: “All others first and then maybe me”. This was validated by her work as a nurse, and also as a loving daughter, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, and loyal friend. She and Stan were the fiber and backbone of every community that they touched. She always cherished her volunteer work at Christ Church and breakfast with her Christ Church friends every Sunday morning service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Racke, parents, Katherine and George Smith, brother, August Smith. Dot is survived by her daughter, Pam (John) Rogers of Danville, KY, son, Tim (Anne) Racke of Carbondale, CO, granddaughter, Bethany Rogers, grandson, Colin (Corinna) Rogers, grandson, Will (Victoria) Racke, granddaughter, Carolyn (Jordan) Levandoski, great grandson, Cash Rogers, great granddaughter, Clara Levandoski, great grandson, Henry Levandoski, great granddaughter, Lucy Racke, great granddaughter, Violet Racke. A Private Funeral Service will be held for Dot. Burial will take place in the Alexandria Cemetery Alexandria, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Christ Church United Church of Christ 15 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. Fort Thomas, KY 41075.