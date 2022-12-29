Obituaries » Dorothy M. Vickers Putthoff

Burial Date: January 3, 2023 Don Catchen and Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Highway Elsmere, KY 41018 Jan. 3, 2 p.m.

Dorothy M. (Putthoff) Vickers, age 87, of Florence, KY passed on Dec. 29, 2022, at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth. She retired from a long career at Boston Gear in Florence, KY. Dorothy was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She was a generous and giving person. She loved playing Yatzee and watching sports, especially her UK Wildcats!

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Josephine Putthoff; son, William Vickers; brothers, Art, Carl, Paul, Eddie, and Michael Putthoff; sisters, Mary Shirley and Rose Moore; and grandson, Chris Vickers.

Dorothy is survived by five generations; two sons, Paul “Butch” (Debbie) Vickers, Charlie (Darlene) Vickers and one daughter, Therese Smith; sisters, Ruth Kennedy and Janice (Harry) Geimeier.

Dorothy is also survived by five grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday Jan. 3, 2022 at Don Catchen & Sons Funeral Home, 3525 Dixie Hwy., Elsmere, KY. Visitation 12-2pm, funeral services to immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Parish Kitchen, 1561 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011

“God has you in his arms, I have you in my heart.”