Dorothy M. Schmidt

Burial Date: July 11, 2020 First Baptist Church of Cold Spring 4410 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076 July 11, 10 a.m.

Dorothy Mae Schmidt (nee Dempsey), age 91, of Cold Spring, KY passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, July 6, 2020. Dorothy was born in Dayton, KY on November 24, 1928 to parents, Thomas and Myrtle (nee Guthrie) Dempsey. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Cold Spring, KY. Dorothy is survived by her husband of 72 years, Louis J. Schmidt; children: Dave Schmidt, Dale Schmidt (Victoria) and Kathy Morgan-Wadsworth (Mark); eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Friday, July 10th from 4PM to 8PM at Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St, Alexandria, KY 41001. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, July 11th at 10AM at First Baptist Church, 4410 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Burial will follow in Alexandria Cemetery. The family requests that masks be worn and encourages everyone to abide by social distancing standards. Memorial Donations are suggested to: St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017.