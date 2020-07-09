Obituaries » Dorothy L. Pruitt Regedanz

Burial Date: July 17, 2020 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 July 17, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 24 times















Dorothy L. Pruitt (nee Regedanz) of the Woodcrest Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Covington, Kentucky, was born on June 17, 1930 in Celina, Ohio, the youngest child of William and Ona Alice Regedanz (nee Johnson).

Dorothy passed from this life on July 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald Pruitt of 41 years, her brothers Clifford, Glenn, Forest, Eugene, and Leon, and her sisters Inez and Bernice. She is survived by 7 nephews, 3 nieces, and many great nephews and great nieces.

As a child Dorothy contacted meningitis, leaving her blind. She attended grades 1-12 at the Ohio School for the Blind in Columbus, Ohio. After graduation she worked in Cleveland, before moving to Cincinnati in 1965, where she worked for the Association for the Blind until 2002. It was while there that she met and later married Donald Pruitt. They established a home in Northern Kentucky where they continued to live until their deaths.

Dorothy loved being with people, traveling, bowling, playing Bingo, and listening to Bluegrass music. She was a faithful member of the Northern Kentucky Church of Christ.