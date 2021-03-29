Obituaries » Dorothy L. Gabbard

Burial Date: April 6, 2021 Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 April 6, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 52 times















Dorothy Lee (nee Rechtin) Gabbard, 94 of Fort Thomas, Kentucky passed away on March 29, 2021 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home, Fort Thomas, KY.

Dorothy was born March 21, 1927 in Newport, KY to Lee James and Hanna K. (nee Heuser) Rechtin.

Dorothy was a 1945 graduate of Newport High School. She was a legal secretary at Union Central Life Insurance, Cincinnati. She also worked as a secretary & bookkeeper for Silver Grove Schools. Dorothy was a long time member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Newport where she played in the Handbell Choir. Dorothy was an excellent cook, making everything from scratch. She enjoyed playing the piano, knitting, and cross-stitch. She traveled extensively throughout the US and Europe, but her favorite place was Lakeside on Lake Erie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Tom L. Gabbard, Sr., Granddaughters, April Y. and Lauren M. Gabbard, Son-in-law, Rod S. Breslin.

Dorothy is survived by her Daughters, Cathy Breslin of Fort Thomas, KY, Susan Gabbard of Fort Thomas, KY, and Nanci (David Spurlock) Gabbard of Felicity, OH, Son, Tom L. (Rhonda) Gabbard, Jr. of Florence, KY, Brother, James (Phyllis) Rechtin of East Bloomfield, NY, 8 grandchildren, Kevin, Nicholas, Veronika (Vic) Vova, Michael, Sasha, Tommy (Renee) and Tyler (Lauren N.), and 9 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Fort Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas with the service to follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. J Martin Westermeyer, officiating. Masks are required and social distancing.

Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky.

Memorials are suggested to the Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 or to St. John’s United Church of Christ Music Fund, 415 Park Ave., Newport, KY 41071.