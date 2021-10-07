Obituaries » Dorothy L. Darlnigton

Burial Date: October 16, 2021 Christ Baptist Church 3810 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076 Oct. 16, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 113 times















Dorothy Lee Darlington (nee Harrison), 94, of Cold Spring, Ky, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Saint Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood, KY. Dorothy was born in Grant’s Lick, KY on January 3, 1927, to her late parents, Jess and Florence (nee Resler) Harrison. She was a homemaker, and a member of Christ Baptist Church of Cold Spring, KY. Dorothy worked in the cafeteria at Grant’s Lick School for several years. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Billy Darlington and eleven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son and daughter in law Gary and Barbara Darlington and a daughter Beverly Darlington. Visitation Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Christ Baptist Church, 3810 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076 from 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM Noon. Interment to follow in the Oakland Cemetery, Grant’s Lick, KY. Memorials are suggested to Christ Baptist Church or Fairhaven Rescue Mission, P. O. Box 12761 Covington, KY 41012-9964.