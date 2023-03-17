Obituaries » Dorothy L. Conley-Martin

Dorothy L. Conley-Martin, age 79, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023. She was born on October 2, 1943, in Salyersville, Kentucky, to the late Glenn Prater and Lenora Conley. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Dana (Lee) Wood {Lee}; grandson Drew Harrison Wood; sisters Loretta Faye Waddell and Donna Ray Smith; brothers Dallas Wayne Conley and John Orville Conley; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Lowell F. Conley, husband James, and parents. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 5pm until 8pm at the Fares J. Radel Funeral Home-Newport. Graveside services will be held the following day at 1pm at Winchester Cemetery, in Winchester, Kentucky.