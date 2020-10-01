Obituaries » Dorothy K. Bennett

Burial Date: October 6, 2020 St. Joseph Catholic Church 4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076 Oct. 6, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Dorothy K. Bennett, 95, passed away on Thursday, October 1st at her residence in Cold Spring. She was a retired Nurse and a member of St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring. Dorothy was a loving, caring and giving mother & grandmother. She never hesitated to give you her smile and was always positive in her attitude. Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband, James V. Mendell; second husband, Paul A. Bennett; sons, Stephen J., James W. & Robert H. Mendell; brother, William H. George Jr.; sister, Mary Jane Cox and grandson, Justin S. Baker. Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Patricia A. (Randall Little) Mendell, Susan M. (Terrill) Nolan, Janet C. (Greg) Heck, Mary K Mendell & Nancy E. Mendell; 21 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 6th at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Interment will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017 or St. Joseph Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076.