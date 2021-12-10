Obituaries » Dorothy J. Arnold

Dorothy Jean Arnold (nee Hillard) passed away on December 10, 2021 at the age of 97. Dorothy was born in Lexington, KY on November 18, 1924. She is the daughter of William and Edna (Feeback) Hillard. Dorothy leaves behind a legacy of fun with and dedicated service to her family, friends, co-workers, and community. She worked for many years at the JC Penny store in Newport before retiring, only to re-enter the workforce in later years at General Cable and then as a long-time volunteer at St. Elizabeth Hospital where she enjoyed many close friendships until the end. She was an active member of the St. Vincent de Paul Mother’s Club in her early years and then later a member of the dance troupe at Manyet Dance Studio until she hung up her dancing shoes at age 86. She was an avid reader and enjoyed a glass of red wine every evening to which she attributed her longevity. Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband Harry, her sister Helen Stross and brother-in-law Charles Stross. She is survived by her four sons Harry (Gail), Daniel (Chris), Donald (Cathy), and Robert, 7 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Dorothy will be laid to rest at St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY following a Mass of Christian Burial in honor and celebration of her life which will be held at St. Joseph Church in Cold Spring, KY at 12:00 Noon Friday, December 17, 2021 with a visitation from 11:00am – Noon at the church before the funeral mass. There will be no reception following the mass. Memorials are suggested to either St. Joseph Church in Cold Spring, KY or to the Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund through the University of Kentucky College of Medicine at gofundme.com/f/ukcom-student-effort-for-tornado-relief-in-ky.