Dorothy F. Dishon

Burial Date: April 5, 2023

Dorothy Francis Dishon, 98, formerly of Latonia, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023 at Gallatin Nursing and Rehab. Dorothy retired as a manager, working in food service and was a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She was married 75 years and was preceded in death by her husband William David Dishon. Also preceded in death by her son Freddie Dishon.

She is survived by her sons Tom (Linda) Dishon and Greg (Carla) Dishon; daughter in-law Sandra Dishon; granddaughters Rebecca (Michael) Wood, Kelly (Lenny) Whalen, Michelle (Randy) McDaniel and Julie (Mark) Corsemier; great grandchildren Taylor, Addison, Kaitlyn, Chloe, Jared, Sara, and Willow.

Graveside service will be 10 AM Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Independence Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.