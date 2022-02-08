Obituaries » Dorothy E. Stargle

Burial Date: February 11, 2022 Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001 Feb. 11, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 2 times















Dorothy Ella Stargle (Turner), 79, of California, KY, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at her home. Dorothy was born October 15, 1942, in Talbert, KY. She was a homemaker. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Otha Herman Stargle; parents, Roger and Sally (Deaton) Turner; siblings, Pauline Deaton, Mima McCullah, Thomas Turner, John A. Turner, James Turner, and Clay Turner. She is survived by two sisters, Martha Turner and Mabel Combs, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, February 11, 2022 at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Interment to follow in the Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, KY.