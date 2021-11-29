Obituaries » Dorothy C. Stallmeyer

Burial Date: December 4, 2021 Saint Agnes Church 1608 Dixie Highway Fort Wright, KY 41011 Dec. 4, 10:30 a.m.

Dorothy Carole Stallmeyer. Passed away Monday, November 29, 2021 at the age of 82 years. Carole was preceded in death by her husbands, Rich Case and Jack Stallmeyer. She is survived by her son, Bob (Leslie) Case and her sisters, Sr. Rita Brink, O.S.B., Charlotte Newman, Marlene Brink and Mary Lynn Bittlinger. Visitation is Saturday, December 4th from 9:30 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Wright, KY 41011. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to, Be Concerned, 1100 W. Pike St. Covington, KY 41011.