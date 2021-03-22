Obituaries » Dorothy B. McPherson

Burial Date: March 26, 2021 St. Pius X KY 348 Dudley Pike Edgewood, KY 41017 March 26, 12 p.m.

Dorothy “Dottie” B. McPherson, 92, of Edgewood, KY passed away peacefully on Monday, March 22, 2021 with her loved ones by her side. She was born February 27, 1929 in Demossville, KY to the late Clarence and Loretta Bobb. Dottie was very energetic and outgoing, she loved to be in the “mix”. In her younger years she was a volunteer squad chief for the Southern Hills/Edgewood EMS and Fire, something that she truly loved. She was also a Member of St. Pius X Church for 60 plus years, and she had volunteered throughout the years at many different church events. She loved to cook and bake, especially during the holidays. She was famous in the family for her holiday treats, she made cookies, cakes and candies, but her white Kentucky pull candy was one of her staples. She also enjoyed going to the casinos and the racetrack to watch the horses run. Dottie lived her life with a loving spirit and she always made her family a top priority. She was preceded in death by her husband: Raymond McPherson, and her sister: Betty Kaiser. Dottie is survived by her loving daughters: Karen Chell and Krista (David) Thorburn, her beloved grandchildren: Stephanie (John) Wilmhoff, Meredith (David) Brueggemann, Erin (Sam) Lange, Victoria Chell, Alexander Thorburn, Ashley (Corey) Taylor, and Samuel (Abby McLaughlin) Thorburn, and 9 cherished great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held for Dottie on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017. Mass of Christian Burial will be held following the visitation at 12:00 PM at the Church. Dottie will be entombed with her husband following the Mass at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to Redwood School and Rehabilitation Center at 71 Orphanage Road, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017.