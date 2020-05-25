Obituaries » Doris M. Doyle Craig

Doris C. Doyle nee Craig, 101, of Erlanger, KY, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Madonna Manor. Doris worked as a bookkeeper for Overhead Door Company in Cincinnati, OH for 32 years. She was a member of Erlanger United Methodist Church since 1959 and she was a Kentucky Colonel.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Doyle; her daughter, Barbara Schubeler; her siblings, Jean Andrew, Eula Bray, Anna Catherine Leach, David Craig, and Woodrow Wilson Craig; her granddaughters, Cheryl Doyle and Lori Ann Schubeler; her children-in-laws, Barbara Anglin Doyle and Fred Reiman; and her sibling-in-laws, Tommy Jett and Billy Blackaby.

She is survived by her children, Thomas C. Doyle of Cincinnati, OH, Ralph (Nancy) Doyle of Cold Spring, KY, and Janis (Roger) Dill of Cold Spring, KY; her siblings, Delphine Jett, Adele Blackaby, and John Craig; and her son-in-law, Ken Schubeler. Doris also leaves behind her 9 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Doris will be on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 2:00PM at International Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery 912 Seminary Street

Carrollton, Carroll County, Kentucky, 41008.

Due to COVID-19 recommendations from the State Health Department and intimacy of funerals, attending guests are highly encouraged to wear their own masks and socially distance themselves at the graveside.

Memorial contributions to: The Salvation Army 525 Graves Ave. Erlanger, KY 41018, United Christian Volunteers 15 Kenton St. Elsmere, KY 41018, and Erlanger United Methodist Church 31 Commonwealth Ave. Erlanger, KY 41018.