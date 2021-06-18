Obituaries » Doris J. Montgomery

Burial Date: June 24, 2021 Grant's Lick Baptist Church 941 Clay Ridge Rd Alexandria, KY 41001 June 24, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 28 times















Doris Jean Montgomery (nee Gosney) age 90 of Grant’s Lick, KY passed away June 18, 2021 at River Valley Nursing Home, Butler KY. Jean was born November 1, 1930 to Nellie (nee Ragan) and to Benjamin Scott Gosney. She married Joseph Ralph Montgomery on June 28, 1947. Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years Joe Montgomery, her parents and six brothers and six sisters. Jean is survived by her children Steve (Jane), Nancy Steffen (Victor) and Brian (Amanda) and six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of Grant’s Lick Baptist Church and served as church treasurer for many years along with her husband Joe. She worked for J.C. Penney in Newport and of course on the family farm in Grants Lick. She loved attending auctions and yard sales and hosting yard sales. Her culinary skills were exemplary but Jean’s main focus in life was her church and family. Services will be Thursday June 24th at Grant’s Lick Baptist Church, 941 Clay Ridge Road, Alexandria, KY 41001. Visitation will be 11 AM to 1PM, Brother Tom Wilkes DDiv will conduct the services at 1 PM. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.