Doris Jean Dunn, 80, Florence, KY passed away December 16 to be reunited with her mother Margaret Kerler. She was preceded in death by her daughter Melody (Mark) Ashcraft and granddaughter Rhonda Campbell. She is survived by her sister Sandy (Bill) White, sons Gary (Donna), Randy, Dennis (Laura) Dunn, and daughter Vicky (Bill) Schuler. To her extended family, who loved her dearly, she gave vast days of enjoyment, love, and laughs, including 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She was an employee of Kenner Toys and spent her later years giving support to her entire family. Always letting everyone know exactly what she thought, her spirit and enthusiasm for life with family, friends and strangers was contagious and uplifting. From doing the stroll to the electric slide to the cupid shuffle, her active lifestyle was an inspiration to all. Godspeed from all whose lives you have made better and xoxoxo from Boomer and Caesar. Visitation will be held from 8:30-10 a.m. with the Funeral Ceremony to follow at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 21st at Dobbling Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. The Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Memorials are suggested to the America Heart Association, 5211 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227 or St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017.